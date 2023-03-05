Catherine Austin Fitts, Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hier geht's zum deutschen Stream:https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Sitzung-145-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Odysee-final:1
Guest:
Catherine Austin Fitts - Former Managing Director & member of the Board of Directors of a major Wall Street investment bank.
About: the real-life equivalent of the "Iron Bank of Braavos" (Game of Thrones), the Bank for International Settlement, headquartered in Switzerland, whose Board of Directors enjoys broad, legally vested immunities and plays a central role in the introduction of CBDCs in the "West" and the global upheaval we are witnessing.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel:
https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee