You Will Be Deported And It Will Be Very Painful

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Am Not Saying This To Be Cruel. I Am Giving You A Compassionate Warning So You And Your Families Won't Have To Suffer. Indians Are Being Given A Rude Awakening. You Will Be Deported And It Wont Be Pleasant For You ! Learn Your Lesson Now Or Future Lessons Will Be More And More Painful. Indians Can And Will Be Sent To Gitmo, Cecot And Possibly Worse.