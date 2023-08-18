BREAKING: SSM Health Discovered to Have Taken $135 Million in COVID Relief, Fires Dr. Thorp | Ep 109









Dr. James Thorp, one of the leading dissenting voices on the COVID-19 shot’s adverse effects on pregnant women, was fired at the end of June in 2023 by SSM Health in St. Louis. For the first time, Dr. Thorp reveals on Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, the $135 million SSM Health St. Louis and the $306.9 million the entire SSM Health system took in COVID-19 Relief Funds.Show more





Connecting the dots between the strings-attached COVID-19 Community Corps funding Health and Human Services awarded the American College of OBGYNs, that required they follow specific vaccine information verbage or would be required to pay the millions of dollars back.





The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!





CDC’s HHS Provider Relief Fund Database: https://data.cdc.gov/Administrative/HHS-Provider-Relief-Fund/kh8y-3es6/data





Dr. Thorp’s Covenant with Death Investigative Substack Series: https://freedomintruth.substack.com/





Vaccine Exemption Forms by State and Immunization Tracking System Opt-Out Links & Resources on https://teryngregson.com/exemptions-by-state





