Dr.SHIVA The SWARM - the Elites - Want YOU to Die Young: NMN Case Study.

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The SWARM - the Elites - Want YOU to Die Young: NMN Case Study.
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares how the elites - the SWARM - academia and GOVT are working together to make sure that YOU - every day hardworking people - Die Young using the case study of the nutrient NMN.
