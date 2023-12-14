Federal Reserve Leaves Rates Unchanged, Signals Cuts in 2024 with Richard Battle and Jeffrey Dunetz | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 14

In this week’s episode, the economy takes center stage as the Dow rallies to an all-time high above 37K. Despite this positive news, a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll shows that many Americans still hold a negative view of President Biden’s handling of the economy. David Axelrod describes Biden’s numbers as terrible, with former President Trump leading Biden by 2 to 9 points in eight key swing states.





The episode also delves into several geopolitical events, including the House moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, the deteriorating Harvard brand, and radical pro-Palestinian protestors who shut down the 110 freeway in LA. Vice President Harris expressed sympathy for Palestinians, but 80% of West Bank residents reportedly support Hamas.





While Israel continues to decimate Hamas, nine elite troops are killed in a recent ambush. The militants are surrendering, but the question remains: what will happen after the war ends? This episode provides insight and analysis on the latest developments in the economy, politics, and current events.









Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below!





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KEPHDvAMPNEWS





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Micronic Silver – The Very Best in Natural Health Care: https://micronicsilver.net/





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.