BBN, April 29, 2024 – Warrantless FISA surveillance to target American citizens...

Health Ranger Report

Brighteon Broadcast News, April 29, 2024 – Warrantless FISA surveillance to target American citizens who support freedom for Palestine

- Building AI language models with massive datasets, including health articles from Dr. Mercola. (0:03)

- Chinese drone training and police brutality at student protests. (1:35)

- #Misinformation and media manipulation regarding disease outbreaks. (12:37)

- Police #brutality at university protests. (18:09)

- Israeli PM Netanyahu's war crimes and US-Israel relations. (23:00)

- US Empire's aggressive actions and decline. (29:10)

- Campus monitors to police speech, with focus on #Israel and LGBTQ+ issues. (41:23)

- Government crackdown on peaceful protesters, civil rights violations and left-wing support. (46:24)

- Israeli military actions in #Gaza and #Palestine, where the IDF bombs areas it once declared "safe zones." (48:58)

- New laws in Canada and US that would retroactively criminalize free speech. (53:44)

- Ukraine's collapsing military capabilities, US funding and Russia's imminent victory. (1:00:06)

- US collapse will be worse than the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991. (1:12:31)





