RT News - May 13 2025 2PM GMT

May 13, 2025

Donald Trump kickstarts the first Middle East tour of his second presidency in Saudi Arabia, but Israel is not on the list of nations he’ll be visiting. The Kremlin accuses European powers of seeking to drag out the Ukraine conflict by military means. That's as Brussels and London level new demands and threats, ahead of planned direct talks between Moscow and Kiev. Despite strong objections from Pretoria, 59 white South Africans arrive in the US as refugees. That's after President Trump claimed Afrikaner farmers have been subjected to a genocide - something South Africa vehemently denies, while speaking exclusively to RT.





