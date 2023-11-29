CHEM TRAIL JUNK IN THE AIR VIEWED AT NIGHT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
29th November 2023, Just went outside, never seen anything like this in nearly 60 years of being on this planet. All the air is just full of this stuff, just shine a light up into the night sky, its everywhere !!! This is not fog or water vapor, this is some other weird sh*t !!
Feel free to copy, share clip and edit this vid if you wishes, just get this info out there.