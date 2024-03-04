Is the Mexico International Airport poisoning People? | With Maryam Henein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From the Truth Lives Here live stream on March 1, 2024.
Maryam Discusses her recent trip to Anarchapulco in Mexico. Where she was exposed to a company spraying toxic "cleaning" chemicals at the airport while passengers were present.
Anarchopiulco: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/p/heres-what-you-missed-at-anarchapulco?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
Mexico International Airport: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/p/how-the-mexican-international-airport?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
