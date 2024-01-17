Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Archbishop Viganò Accuses Pope Francis of Supporting "Davos Elites" & "New World Order"
channel image
Rick Langley
931 Subscribers
92 views
Published a month ago

Archbishop Viganò reacted after Pope Francis praised the globalist World Economic Forum in an address for its 2024 conference in Davos, Switzerland. Viganò concluded by stating, “Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.”


READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-vigano-bergoglio-supports-the-efforts-of-davos-elites-to-establish-the-new-world-order/?utm_source=banned


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

Keywords
pope francisworld economic forumpraised the globalist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket