Oh SH_T! Elon Musk goes to WAR with Brazil over free speech and authoritarianism Redacted News
35 views • 04/11/2024
The government of Brazil is going after free speech on X hard. Brazil demanded that X shut down accounts and Elon Musk refused. As a result, the government has launched a criminal investigation into Musk for allegedly spreading disinformation, obstructing justice, and allowing people to freely express their views. Joining me to discuss is Alexandre Guerreiro, he is a Portuguese legal and political expert with a large following in Brazil on his YouTube channel:
