PRO CYCLIST DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS PERICARDITIS

Another Pro Cyclist Struck by Pericarditis - Maddy Nutt https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IMsB8PCEB4s

"What is wrong with my heart?! A BAD life update for a pro cyclist"

Jul 17, 2024

"Wondered why no rides have been recorded on strava? Here is a video explaining what has been going on, whilst I make some laksa for dinner."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=rHlYIKTh4_I

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/@maddynutt

@maddynutty pro gravel cyclist 🚴🏻‍♀️🌍 🏳️‍🌈 "Why covid is still so dangerous especially for athletes. Please be careful! This is my story of covid and pericarditis. #covid #pericarditis #athlete #coronavirus"

https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@maddynutty/video/7390424274810490144?lang=en

@maddy_nutty

"A week at home in London 🇬🇧

Taking time off the bike and exercise wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card, but all I can do is try and find entertainment with the cards I’ve been dealt. I’ve found it has got harder not easier now that the novelty of suddenly finding a lot of hours in the day and things to decant into containers has worn off 😔

