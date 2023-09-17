National Association of Christian Lawmakers Want Biblical Laws In America. Amos 4 & The Dark Day

Christian lawmakers push battle over church and state after Roe(News21) — A group of Christian lawmakers has been busy reshaping America’s relationship with abortion, LGBTQ issues and religion. But their ultimate goal — bridging the separation between church and state — is far more ambitious.





LYNCHBURG, Va. — A collection of state legislators and local government officials from across the country gathered in southern Virginia this summer with one unifying purpose.





They’re members of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, which in past years has distributed at least 15 pieces of model legislation to conservative lawmakers in various states — measures to ban abortion, restrict gender-affirming care and condemn gay marriage.





The group’s goal is to change the social fabric of the country and return America to what it says are its Judeo-Christian origins, and members are capitalizing on the momentum that the long-sought end of Roe v. Wade has given them to pass their vision of biblically informed law.





That phrase was popularized by Thomas Jefferson in a letter to the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut in 1802. He wrote that the establishment clause in the Constitution created a “wall of separation” between religion and government.





But for some, the separation of church and state doesn’t prohibit established religious beliefs from becoming law.





“It doesn’t say there’s a separation of church and state, there’s nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says that. A lot of people think there is, but there’s not,” McCravy said. “However, it does say that we are not to establish a state religion.”





US Government Seizing Private Property: 7 Biblical Reasons To NOT Buy Property In 2023. Self-Denial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPXmUnj4k1s





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#NACL

#SundayLaw

#ChurchAndState

#SDA