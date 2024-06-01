BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOD'S WRATH UPON THE WIZARDS OF PHARMAKEIA -- DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
247 views • 11 months ago

SGT Report

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at sgtreport.locals.com!

Get your Life-saving Meds Today : https://quickrxstore.com/

Use Promo Code SAVE10 for 10% off

---------

GET NativePath Antarctic Krill Oil HERE!

--> https://nativepath.sale/sgt

Beat inflammation & HEAL …!!!


Persecuted Canadian Doctor (Oncologist) William Makis returns to SGT Report to share some good news for those who have been damaged by the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA Bioweapon, there is treatment and hope - but there must also be justice and indictments of the criminals who pushed the death jab on humanity. So pray that God's wrath be let loose upon the wizards of pharmakeia.


Vaxxed or not, GET MasterPeace to GET THE GRAPHENE & nanotech OUT of your body!!

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=4094


Support Dr. Makis & stay informed:

https://makismd.substack.com/


Zach's MasterClass to the Texas legislators:

https://x.com/SGTreport/status/1796054722039709872


Show less

Keywords
censorshipnewssgt reportvaccinewhodrdeathsnanogatespfizerplandemictedroscovid vaccinekill shotgraphenewilliam makisinjurt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy