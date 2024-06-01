GOD'S WRATH UPON THE WIZARDS OF PHARMAKEIA -- DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SGT Report
Persecuted Canadian Doctor (Oncologist) William Makis returns to SGT Report to share some good news for those who have been damaged by the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA Bioweapon, there is treatment and hope - but there must also be justice and indictments of the criminals who pushed the death jab on humanity. So pray that God's wrath be let loose upon the wizards of pharmakeia.
