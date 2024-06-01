GOD'S WRATH UPON THE WIZARDS OF PHARMAKEIA -- DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD

SGT Report

Persecuted Canadian Doctor (Oncologist) William Makis returns to SGT Report to share some good news for those who have been damaged by the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA Bioweapon, there is treatment and hope - but there must also be justice and indictments of the criminals who pushed the death jab on humanity. So pray that God's wrath be let loose upon the wizards of pharmakeia.





Support Dr. Makis & stay informed:

https://makismd.substack.com/





Zach's MasterClass to the Texas legislators:

https://x.com/SGTreport/status/1796054722039709872





