[Bidan]'s Defenders

Joe Couldn’t Just Take The Win
* Special counsel report: he has serious memory issues (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).
* Everyone sees clear issues.
* He quickly descends into anger.
* While defending memory, he forgets.
* His defenders jump into action — and will say literally anything.
Movie Plot Twist
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One
◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 February 2024)