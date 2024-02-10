[Bidan]'s Defenders

Joe Couldn’t Just Take The Win

* Special counsel report: he has serious memory issues (at least that’s the current sub-plot of this movie).

* Everyone sees clear issues.

* He quickly descends into anger.

* While defending memory, he forgets.

* His defenders jump into action — and will say literally anything.





Movie Plot Twist

* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.

* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.

* Ask yourself: who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?

◦ Either Biden Is An ‘Elderly Man With A Poor Memory’ Or He Needs To Be Charged: Pick One

◦ Biden Is Too Demented To Be Found Guilty Of Crimes, But Not Too Demented To Be President?





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (9 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/9b0j5My8A5U