⚡️The Attack on the Kyiv Thermal Power Plant early this morning.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
212 views • 03/09/2023

⚡️The attack on the Kyiv thermal power plant

Kiev Energo #5 Thermoelectric Power Plant is smoking heavily after being targeted this morning.

Also, Electricity supply to the Zaporizhzhya NPP - Rogov has been cut off

Ukraine has stopped the supply of electricity to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the station is de-energized, Rogov said. Two power units have been put into cold shutdown mode.

and:

Today, retaliatory strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have resumed since early morning. At night, air raid alerts sounded throughout the country, there were reports of overflights of Geran. The first explosions sounded at 4 am Moscow time. Immediately after that, emergency blackouts began in a number of regions.

💥Explosions sounded in:

 — Odessa region

 — Dnepropetrovsk region

 — Zhitomir region;

 — Kharkov

 — Vinnitsa region;

 — Lvov region

 — Zaporozhye region;

 — Kiev region

 — Ivano-Frankovsk region;

 — Ternopol region;

 — Poltava region;

 — Khmelnitsky region;

 — Volyn region;

 — Chernigov region;

 — Kirovograd region;

 — Sumy region.

🚫💡Emergency shutdowns in:

 — Kharkov

 — Odessa region

 — Lvov region

 — Dnepropetrovsk.


