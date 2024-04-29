HOPIUM ADDICTION IN AMERICA

Well, that's what it is. People have pretty much just accepted that America is going down and I can prove it by the amount of preps they have vs the amount of effort they've put in to stop anything. Not one bit of effort spent on preserving America. Our country gets trashed on alt media on a daily basis while preppers listen in on the Armageddon Entertainment concentrating on overlooking the fact that the people doing this aren't just gonna allow you to just go do your own thing, REGARDLESS OF WHAT IT IS. It's NOT HAPPENING. Unless we address the root cause of all this, no one is doing shit with anything or anybody. And that's the facts of life... And EVERYONE keeps just pretending that piece isn't there. Does that help you to be that way? Becuz it doesn't help me. Not even a little bit. Folks, we have this moment. And thats all we have. We can argue about this happening and that happening and the most recent crap on Alex Jones, etc but it doesn't matter. The world has a disease. Is called "Agenda 2021/2030". And all this shit we complain about are just symptoms. We have to reclaim our inheritance and cure this disease by turning to each other and creating a "Personal Mesh Network" of human love, light, awareness and all heroic resistance required to make it so. It's now or never you guys. It has to start somewhere, has to start somehow. Hit me @ [email protected]

