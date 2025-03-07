BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Beware The Democratic Socialist Dog From Vermont
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
102 views • 6 months ago

Senator Bernie Sanders, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist from Vermont who has literally never held a private sector job in his life, has spent the past few months crisscrossing the United States, rallying against what he calls an “oligarchy” threatening American democracy. This is an obvious exercise in projection.


From Omaha, Nebraska, to Iowa City, Iowa, and now targeting Republican-held congressional districts in Wisconsin ahead of a pivotal state Supreme Court election in April 2025, Sanders has positioned himself as the torchbearer of a “progressive resistance.” His “Fighting Oligarchy” tour has drawn significant attention from the rudderless far-Left, with viewership often reaching six figures and a recent video amassing nearly 3 million views.


Sanders’ neo-Marxist message resonates with a segment of the far- and radical-Left emboldened by former President Joe Biden’s farewell address, in which he warned of “an oligarchy taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence” that endangers democracy itself.


Yet, beneath the propagandistic fervor and viral optics lies a deeply flawed ideology—Democratic Socialism—as championed by Sanders...


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/beware-the-democratic-socialist-dog


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthbernie sandersusamediawealth taxmagawokecapitalism vs socialismelon muskdemocratic socialismusaidneomarxismgovernment overreachpolitical propagandawisconsin electionsfighting oligarchy
