2 yrs ago 7-7-21 Canada Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Ends Restrictions Still Bows To The Covid-19 Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 yrs ago 7-7-21 Canada Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Ends Restrictions Still Bows To The Covid-19 Vaccinecpachttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KA0xkDMKFFQ&t
In Regina, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical officer of health, provide an update on the provincial response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic. Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone also takes part in the briefing via teleconference.