Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL – FREE FROM THE LAW, 20240224

(Matthew 5:17; Romans 7:1-4; 10:4; Galatians 3:24; 4:5)

Philip P. Bliss - 1838–1876

Free from the law, O happy condition, Jesus has bled and there is remission, Cursed by the law and bruised by the fall,

Grace hath redeemed us once for all.

Refrain

Once for all, O sinner, receive it,

Once for all, O brother, believe it;

Cling to the cross, the bur­den will fall,

Christ hath redeemed us once for all.

Now we are free, there’s no condemnation, Jesus provides a perfect sal­va­tion.

Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call, Come, and He saves us once for all.

Refrain

Children of God, O glo­ri­ous calling, Surely His grace will keep us from falling;

Passing from death to life at His call; Blessed sal­va­tion once for all.

Refrain



