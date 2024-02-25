Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL – FREE FROM THE LAW, 20240224

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Matthew 5:17; Romans 7:1-4; 10:4; Galatians 3:24; 4:5)
Philip P. Bliss - 1838–1876
Free from the
law, O happy condition, Jesus has bled and there is remission, Cursed by the
law and bruised by the fall,
Grace hath redeemed us once for all.
Refrain
Once for
all, O sinner, receive it,
Once for all, O brother, believe it;
Cling to the cross, the burden will fall,
Christ hath redeemed us once for all.
Now we are
free, there’s no condemnation, Jesus provides a perfect salvation.
Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call, Come, and He saves us once for all.
Refrain
Children of God, O glorious calling, Surely His grace
will keep us from falling;
Passing from death to life at His call; Blessed salvation once for all.
Refrain