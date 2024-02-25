BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL – FREE FROM THE LAW, 20240224
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
11 views • 02/25/2024

(Matthew 5:17; Romans 7:1-4; 10:4; Galatians 3:24; 4:5)

Philip P. Bliss - 1838–1876

Free from the law, O happy condition, Jesus has bled and there is remission, Cursed by the law and bruised by the fall,
Grace hath redeemed us once for all.

Refrain

Once for all, O sinner, receive it,
Once for all, O brother, believe it;
Cling to the cross, the bur­den will fall,
Christ hath redeemed us once for all.

Now we are free, there’s no condemnation, Jesus provides a perfect sal­va­tion.
Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call, Come, and He saves us once for all.

Refrain

Children of God, O glo­ri­ous calling, Surely His grace will keep us from falling;
Passing from death to life at His call; Blessed sal­va­tion once for all.

Refrain


Keywords
childrendeathgodgracebrothersisterchristcrossjesussavelifelawremissionlordfreehearcursefallsinnerbelievepassonceburdencondemnredeem
