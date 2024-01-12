Prepper News 12th January 2024 - US-UK Strikes on Yemen

Links and times for the articles featured:





00:00 - 01:12 - Intro

01:13 - 02:55 - 1-Egyptian Mediation - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/menasource/egypt-hamas-israel-gaza-war-mediation-deal-saleh-al-arouri/

02:56 - 03:50 - 2-Response to Assasination - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/menasource/hezbollah-hamas-israel-saleh-al-arouri/

03:51 - 05:29 - 3-Global Consequences - https://view.atlanticcouncil.org/global-consequences-israel-hamas/p/1

05:30 - 06:33 - 4-Possible Yemen Action - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-67932725

06:34 - 07:37 - 5-Joint Statement - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-strikes-against-houthi-military-targets-12-january-2023

07:38 - 10:03 - 6-Threat Level & Precautions - https://www.mi5.gov.uk/threat-levels

10:04 - 11:18 - 7-Reactions to US Attacks - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/experts-react/experts-react-what-to-know-about-us-and-uk-strikes-on-the-houthis-in-yemen/

11:19 - 12:03 - 8-Threats from Yemen - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/menasource/its-time-to-redesignate-the-houthis/

12:04 - 14:36 - 9-Financial Ramifications - https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/econographics/shipping-disrupted-by-attacks-in-the-red-sea/

14:37 - 14:46 - Outro





Be safe and be prepared

