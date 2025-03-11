Episode #52 - Baal Worship and The Thinning of The Veil w/ Cult of Conspiracy

In this episode I was a returning guest on the Cult of Conspiracy Podcast hosted by Jonathon and Jacob and we talked about Baal worship which is the dominant form of worship on earth and how it has taken over all facets of government and the entertainment industry.





Baal was one of the names that Marduk took and he was the chief deity in Babylon which is where it seems that religion was born.





He was also known as Amun Ra in Egypt and he made a decree that after your prayers you should say his name Amun, which then became Amen so without knowing it most people are giving praise to an extraterrestrial Anunna god which is why I said that Baal worship is the dominant form of worship on earth.





We also talked about some of the symbology in the Olympics that most people missed which reiterated my point about Baal worship so this was a very interesting conversation and I trust that you will find value in it.





