WOMAN HUNTS DOWN CHEMTRAIL PILOT ✈💨☠ AND CONFRONTS HIM❗

Concerned Citizen - ✈️ “That’s their responsibility - that’s not our responsibility” Holy crap - Woman locates & hunts down Chemtrail pilot & confronts him ‼️





Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1887215408681201949





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9jap3n [thanks to https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/i-finally-confront-the-pilots-who 📄]





Excerpt:





My hope is that these pilots think about me every time they are tasked with another seeding operation. I think they were surprised a woman showed up at 1:30am to speak directly to them. FOLKS…YOU can do the same. Take your concerns directly to the person responsible for the harms. It’s time we let them know that we are watching, we are concerned, and we want them to STOP.





For the record, THIS is the Jody Fischer who refuses to return my calls. Maybe now he’ll get back to me. I don’t like being stonewalled, my friends.