This Is The TIME We KNEW WOULD COME! Make SURE Your FAITH Is In The The ONE Place That MATTERS JESUS

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/C1dAOUfTQnY?si=nX9sxCN7pKHWbifv

Quotation from original video description….”The TRUTH WAS WAY BIGGER Than We Couldv'e Imagined and NOW We Get To SEE WITH Our Own EYES That Jesus IS The KING of KINGS and as DANIEL said ,,,,,19 Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven. 20 Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are his: 21 And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding: 22 He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him. 23 I thank thee, and praise thee, O thou God of my fathers, who hast given me wisdom and might, and hast made known unto me now what we desired of thee: for thou hast now made known unto us the king's matter."





https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/





https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee