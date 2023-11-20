Israeli Hermes-450 drone crashes helplessly in Lebanese sky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Hermes-450 drone was shot down in the skies of Lebanon by Hezbollah troops by Iranian-made 358 anti-aircraft missile. During a reconnaissance mission, the drone was damaged after being hit and debris falling in Asba' Al-Jalil of Finger of Galilee area. So far Israel has suffered the loss of 16 drones to Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY