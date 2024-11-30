Stephen Bassett on the Congressional UFO UAP Hearings

The Meetup on Nov. 24, 2024 was about the recent Senate and House hearings on UAP and UFOs, highlighting the significance of these events and the extensive media coverage, including over 150 articles in mainstream media. Steve Bassett emphasized the importance of these hearings in ending the government's truth embargo on extraterrestrial phenomena. He also discussed the potential for disclosure, the role of the Senate Intel Committee, and the importance of contactee experiences post-disclosure. The meeting concluded with a discussion on the future of UFO disclosure and the need for continued activism. The discussion centers on the implications of extraterrestrial disclosure (ETs). Stephen Bassett argues that disclosure would be a massive paradigm shift, potentially preventing a nuclear war by revealing ETs' superior technology. He criticizes the US government's Truth Embargo, which has led to misinformation and conspiracy theories. Surveys suggest 80% of encounters with Greys are positive, and 80% of experiencers wouldn't stop them if they could. Bassett emphasizes that disclosure is necessary to resolve these issues and prevent catastrophic decisions. The conversation also touches on the potential for ETs to provoke wars and the historical context of German UFO claims probably not being true.

Outline

Steve Bassett's Introduction and UFO Hearings

• Brian Ruhe mentions making videos with Steve since 2018 and notes Steve's professionalism.

• Brian introduces Steve Bassett, the executive director of the Paradigm Research Group.

• Steve discusses the recent House and Senate hearings on UAP and UFOs, noting their significance.

• Steve explains the history of previous hearings in 1966 and 1968, which did not lead to much progress.

• Steve highlights the importance of the recent hearings, including the live streaming and witnesses.

Media Coverage and Public Interest

• Steve emphasizes the extensive media coverage of the recent hearings, with over 150 articles in mainstream media.

• Steve notes the importance of the UK press in covering UFO-related topics extensively.

• Steve mentions the high energy and interest at the hearings, with many people attending and watching live streams.

• Steve discusses the piggybacking events held by other organizations to capitalize on the public interest.

Senate and House Committees' Role

• Steve explains the importance of the Senate Intel Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee in addressing UFO issues.

• Steve mentions key legislators like Marco Rubio, Jill Brown, and Chuck Schumer who have sponsored related bills.

• Steve discusses the private briefing with Kozloski, the new director of the ARROW Office, and its significance.

• Steve notes the importance of the ARROW Office in preparing for disclosure and its current limitations.

Contactee Experiences and Disclosure

• Steve explains the concept of disclosure as formal confirmation of the ET presence by heads of state.

• Steve discusses the potential reasons for the government's delay in disclosing ET information, including national security.

• Steve mentions the importance of the contactee experiences and their role in the post-disclosure world.

• Steve emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to discussing contactee experiences.

Future Plans and Funding

• Steve outlines plans for raising funds for the Paradigm Research Group as a nonprofit organization.

• Steve mentions the importance of having a donation module on the website to support their work.

• Steve discusses the collaboration with the New Paradigm Institute and their shared goals.

• Steve highlights the need for persistence and continued activism to achieve disclosure.

Q&A and Viewer Engagement

• Viewers raise questions about the potential outcomes of disclosure and the government's response.

• Steve reassures viewers that the government will likely acknowledge the ET presence for national security reasons.

• Steve discusses the importance of the legal structure in place to manage the release of ET information.

Disclosure and Its Implications

• Steve discusses the potential impact of disclosure on public relations, suggesting that problematic aspects may stop while positive ones continue.

National Security Concerns and Paradigm Shift

• Steve explains that national security executives are concerned about the unknown unknowns that disclosure could bring.

• The discussion highlights the dilemma of whether to disclose ET presence to avoid a nuclear war or to maintain the status quo.

• Steve emphasizes that inaction on disclosure could lead to a nuclear war, making it a critical decision.

• The conversation touches on the idea that life is about making decisions with the most likely positive outcome, even if it involves risk.