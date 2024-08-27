BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No Money For Pensioners But More Money For Israel and Ukraine | UK Column News
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1
243 views • 8 months ago

No Money For Pensioners But More Money For Israel and Ukraine

Full news and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-26th-august-2024

- The Times of Israel: IDF hits Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon to thwart major attack on central, north Israel

- Anna K (on X): Anna K’s post

“15 regions hit by Russia's massive attack today, using UAVs [drones] and missiles. There are casualties. Energy infrastructure was targeted again, causing emergency power outages. Ukraine urgently needs long-range missiles and allied support to stop this terror.”

- TASS: IAEA must respond immediately to Kiev's terrorist attack on Kursk NPP—Russian diplomat

- BBC: British man killed in missile strike in Ukraine

“A British national who was working in eastern Ukraine as part of a Reuters news team was killed in a missile strike on a hotel on Saturday”

- LinkedIn: Ryan Evans: Safety Specialist—Reuters

- Keir Starmer (on X): Keir Starmer’s post

“Britain will always stand with Ukraine.

On your day of independence, we share a clear message:

We will continue to stand with you—because that is what the people of Ukraine deserve.

Slava Ukraini.”

- The Telegraph: Putin’s fragile grip on Russia has been shaken, says John Healey

- U.S. Air Forces in Europe: US RQ–4 Global Hawk temporarily deploys to England

Mirrored - UK Column Extracts


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
israelukrainekeir starmerzionist puppet
