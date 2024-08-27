No Money For Pensioners But More Money For Israel and Ukraine | UK Column News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Money For Pensioners But More Money For Israel and Ukraine
Full news and all the source links: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-26th-august-2024
- The Times of Israel: IDF hits Hezbollah launch sites in Lebanon to thwart major attack on central, north Israel
- Anna K (on X): Anna K’s post
“15 regions hit by Russia's massive attack today, using UAVs [drones] and missiles. There are casualties. Energy infrastructure was targeted again, causing emergency power outages. Ukraine urgently needs long-range missiles and allied support to stop this terror.”
- TASS: IAEA must respond immediately to Kiev's terrorist attack on Kursk NPP—Russian diplomat
- BBC: British man killed in missile strike in Ukraine
“A British national who was working in eastern Ukraine as part of a Reuters news team was killed in a missile strike on a hotel on Saturday”
- LinkedIn: Ryan Evans: Safety Specialist—Reuters
- Keir Starmer (on X): Keir Starmer’s post
“Britain will always stand with Ukraine.
On your day of independence, we share a clear message:
We will continue to stand with you—because that is what the people of Ukraine deserve.
Slava Ukraini.”
- The Telegraph: Putin’s fragile grip on Russia has been shaken, says John Healey
- U.S. Air Forces in Europe: US RQ–4 Global Hawk temporarily deploys to England
Mirrored - UK Column Extracts
