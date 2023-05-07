VAXX poisoned boy feels like he has a heart attack all day everyday

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1652297417138610179

gofundme DOT com/f/2wx7y-ayden-thane

"Hi, My name is Breanna Thane and I am starting this GoFundMe to help my little brother Ayden Thane. Ayden was diagnosed with Myopericarditis and cellular/nerve damage caused by his covid-19 vaccine back in Sept 2021. He is one of the unfortunate ones who’s pain and symptoms are not going away, and keep getting worse. Over the last 19 months, we have tried everything we can to figure out what is going on in his body to help him get better, but nothing has worked. Medications, countless supplements, IV treatments, peptide injections, ozone, red light therapy, hyperbaric oxygen, trips to the Mayo Clinic to see specialists and have more tests done etc. You name it, it’s been tried. The constant pain he is in daily, is excruciating. And still no answers. Imagine feeling like you’re having heart attacks all day coupled with your skin being on fire. Prior to his vaccine, Ayden was an incredibly active, very dedicated, high level basketball player. He was always moving, always giving 100%, and had big goals. Now, he feels like he’s lost everything he’s worked his whole life for. He should be at UBC right now, but he’s had to take a medical leave and move home because his constant pain is so severe that he can’t even sit through a class. His health issues that continue to get worse have completely flipped his life upside down. I know how hard my brother worked in athletics and academics, and he does not deserve this. His mom Courtny is a single mom and has been caring for Ayden and covering every extra expense by herself, the majority of which are not covered by MSP, with only Ayden’s grandparents there to help. Recently Ayden had the opportunity to go to Las Vegas for a once in a lifetime treatment, but it has come at no small cost. I think it's about time we come together and do what we can to support them. I have set a goal of $25,000 although I know the total of what has been spent is actually so much more than that. Anyone that knows Ayden, knows how compassionate and kind he is into everyone he meets. He would do anything for anyone. Let’s show him that we’re here to help him too! Even $5 can go a long way. THANK YOU to everyone for taking the time and being there for Ayden."

Mirrored - bootcamp

