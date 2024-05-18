[Dec 17, 2014] TFR 14 - Dr. Michael Lake (Part 2) on The Revolutionary Radio Project (2.6K views on YoTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest for this broadcast was Dr. Michael Lake. We talked about who and what Nimrod was and possibly will be. Are secret societies following the Shinar Directive established at the Tower of Babel? Find out in this amazing broadcast. This interview was recorded live on Dec. 17, 2014.
website: http://kingdomintelligencebriefing.com/shinar-directive
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy