War Crimes: Israeli soldiers killed 14 Red Crescent paramedics, in clearly marked medical gear and vehicles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
87 views • 5 months ago

The New York Times posted a video where Israeli soldiers killed 14 red cross (Red Crescent) paramedics, in clearly marked medical gear and vehicles.

On an extended video, Final moments of the medic before he’s KILLED in attack on Palestinian Red Crescent convoy.

'Oh God, accept me as a martyr. Mother, forgive me. This is the way I chose. I help people'

Here's the video I posted 4 days ago, finding their bodies buried in mass grave.

https://www.brighteon.com/13a655ad-1036-4481-95b8-e8b04321cdc1

Adding, about war criminal Bibi again will be in DC: 

White House confirms: Netanyahu will visit Trump in Washington next Monday.

Could be related primarily to Trump's new tariffs, or to the massive build-up of American forces and rumors of a looming attack on Iran.



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
