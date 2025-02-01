Terrifying footage of the Learjet 55 Air Ambulance crash in Philadelphia - part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrifying footage of the Learjet 55 Air Ambulance crash in Philadelphia.
All six people on board—both pilots, two doctors, and two patients—are confirmed dead.
No reports yet of casualties on the ground.
Cynthia... I posted a link to a PA news site with more info on other previous videos of this crash.