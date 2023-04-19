WEF and UN Order Govt's To Decriminalize Sex With 'Willing Children'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Economic Forum in conjunction with the United Nations just called for the worldwide decriminalization of pedophilia. The globalist elite have been attempting to normalize pedophilia behind the scenes for years now – and now we are seeing the fruits of their labor right out in the open.
According to the legal experts at the United Nations and WEF, laws against pedophilia constitute an attack on the human rights of children. That’s right, according to the globalist elite, the age of consent is a discriminatory concept that discriminates against children who want to have relationships with adults.
