SHARE: Oliver Anthony - “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Oliver Anthony - “Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most listened to track in the world in the past 24 hours.
This American working-man’s protest song has millions & millions of plays.
Sung by an off-the-grid farmer in the countryside with his dogs.
Source X\Twitter: Oliver Anthony - @AintGottaDollar
