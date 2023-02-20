Biden's Surprise Visit to Kiev | Air Raid Sirens Go OFF, no one runs for Cover?

On Presidents Day, Joe Biden made a surprise trip to East Palestine, Ohio - OH NO, WRONG - He visited Kiev, Ukraine! WHAT? Ukraine FIRST, America LAST.

When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off. That's odd, no one runs for cover?

Per the Gateway Pundit: "Zelensky is a former actor turned president. Joe Biden is a lifelong politician and international grifter."

Happy Presidents day, East Palestine residents!

ARTICLE - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/thats-odd-air-raid-sirens-sound-off-as-joe-biden-and-zelensky-walk-through-kiev-not-one-person-makes-mad-dash-for-cover-video/





Video Source: https://twitter.com/i/status/1627605994145558528