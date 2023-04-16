Mr Miles Guo has access to many of the CCP's top secrets, which is why the CCP is afraid of him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2efim9f70a
2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
郭文贵获得很多中共最高机密，这就是为什么中共害怕他的原因
Guo Wengui has access to many of the CCP's top secrets, which is why the CCP is afraid of him