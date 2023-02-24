BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
East Palestine - Local Chickens Laying Eggs with Purple Hue, Over 44K Animals Wiped Out
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
529 views • 02/24/2023

- The aftermath of the Ohio train derailment on February 3, which resulted in toxic chemicals being released into the environment, has left the local community reeling.As chemicals fill the air and seep into the ground, food producers and consumers are asking questions about the impact of the release of these chemicals on food safety and on crops and livestock, Food Safety News reported.

A local farmer, Pam Mibuck, said her white turkeys have been put on antibiotics due to respiratory problems, and her chickens have laid eggs with an unsettling purple hue, the New York Times reported. #EastPalestine #Breaking #News


Learn More: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/20230...

