How To Replace Painful Judgement with Perfect Compassion

Key Lesson for this talk: The Divine first intervenes in our unconscious identification with useless suffering by the advent of an interior Light that reveals a shocking truth: most of the familiar solutions we rely on to free us from our suffering...are secretly complicit in its continuation.

