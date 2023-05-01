Quo Vadis





Apr 30, 2023





In this video we share Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger on Protecting your Family from the Devil.





American Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger appeared as a guest on a TV show.





The host asked the exorcist and spiritual warfare expert how families can protect themselves from the raging spiritual battle taking place in our modern culture.





Here are 4 tips offered by Father Ripperger:





1) Pray the Angelus.





"One of the things we have found to be most effective in creating a good atmosphere in the home among parents is for parents to get up and pray the Angelus at 6 in the morning, noon and 6 p m.





"There is something in this that protects people in spiritual warfare.





Right now we're thinking about what specifically [makes this work)

part of it just has to do with discipline.





2) Pray for the protection of your children daily.





The spiritual warfare is now so intense that you actually have to pray every day for the protection of your children.





3) Pray to Our Lady of Sorrows "Ask Our Lady of Sorrows, just under that title, if something is happening in the lives of your children.





The reason is - many times things are hidden and parents don't know what's going on until it's over.





"This will be a way for parents to find out about it, so that it can be resolved faster.





4) Consecrate the family and family problems regularly to Our Lady "In the book, Prayers of deliverance for the laity, which I published, is the consecration of external goods.





"If they dedicate themselves to their family and the specific problems that the family is dealing with, I believe that this has a drastic effect on strengthening the family and eradicating flaws and problems within the family.





"But then, of course, obviously, the parents themselves have to have a regular life of prayer, and get the children to pray regularly, so that when they get to those points where the temptations appear, when they start to see these things, they have the discipline of a regular prayer life that we need to lean on."





Original text: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_C1PRuvlTY