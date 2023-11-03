QFS, XRP and BRICS. Challenging the Dollar as the World Reserve Currency.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global economy has always been dominated by the US dollar, serving as the world's reserve currency. However, with the advent of the Quantum Financial System (QFS) and the rise of XRP in BRICS nations, a new era of financial power has emerged. In this video we will explore how the QFS is reshaping the global economy and how XRP is playing a pivotal role in challenging the dominance of the dollar in the BRICS alliance.