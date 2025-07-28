Morning Manna – July 28, 2025 – Proverbs 7:18–23 – When Desire Leads to Destruction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's episode of Morning Manna, we examined Proverbs 7:18–23 and the sobering path of the young man seduced by flattering words and reckless passion. What began with sweet promises quickly turned into a march toward ruin. We explored how unchecked desire blinds the heart and leads to fatal consequences. Scripture warns us to see beyond the surface and discern the end from the beginning. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart