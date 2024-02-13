Testing 5G Levels with the Latest mmWave Meter in Downtown Spokane!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Curious about the real 5G levels around you? I've got my hands on the latest mmWave meter from Safe Living Technologies Inc. and put it to the test in downtown Spokane. Watch to uncover what I found! 🔍 📶
For reliable and comprehensive #EMFProtection that goes beyond the basics, visit https://essentialenergy.solutions. Discover how we address the root cause of modern electronics' impact with the physics of resonant harmonics. 🌐⚡
#TechWellness #ElectromagneticAwareness"