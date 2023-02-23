T-72B3M Of Ural Assault Group In Kremennaya Work On AFU Positions With Drone Guided Precision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
T-72B3M battle tank of the Ural assault group in the Kremennaya area. At the end of the video, there will be a hit on the tank from which the shooting is taking place, but without damage to the “modules and crew”.
Source - RT
Mirrored - December1991