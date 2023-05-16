© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2h3aer1afe
05/13/2023【Miles’ Insight】 Brother David: Ms. Yvette Wang is in good spirits at the detention center and has recently started exercising. Last week, some fellow fighters visited her, but I advise other fellow fighters against hastily expressing their desire to see her, as the procedures involved are quite complex. Yvette Wang has been forced into a divorce, and she is single now. Fellow fighters are welcome to set her up with a reliable boyfriend.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/13/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：雁平目前在看守所里精神状态非常好，最近也开始锻炼了。上星期已经有战友去看望过她了，但其他战友不要贸然提出也想去看望她的请求，因为程序很复杂。雁平已经被迫离婚，她现在是单身，战友可以给雁平介绍可靠的男朋友。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平