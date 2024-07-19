Christ loves, leads & protects His saints

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, July 6, 2024.





Christ truly loves, leads and protects His saints. Christ is our Rock and Salvation, our Savior as per Psalm 62:2, 6. God gives His peace to His saints according to Zephaniah 3:13, which says: The remnant of Israel shall not do iniquity, nor speak lies; neither shall a deceitful tongue be found in their mouth: for they shall feed and lie down, and none shall make them afraid.





Revelation 14:4, 5, 12 speaks of God’s holy saints who shall remain alive at Christ’s return:





These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever he goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb. And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.





Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.





Psalm 91 also speaks of God’s protection over His saints.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington