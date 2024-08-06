Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 26 | Know Your Farmer

Join us for an insightful and engaging episode of "Know Your Farmer" featuring special guest, Joe Shaffer, the visionary behind Hidden Waters Farm in Pikesville, MD. Joe will delve into the transformative concept of regenerative farming and share how his dedication and innovative practices have turned Hidden Waters into a shining example of a modern “farm & market.”

Discover the rich history embedded in the land of Hidden Waters and learn how Joe’s commitment to quality and sustainability is shaping the future of farming. From preserving soil health and enhancing biodiversity to producing nutritious, high-quality food, Joe’s approach encapsulates the essence of regenerative agriculture.