MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SUDDENLY CUT OFF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIKE WAS WARNING OF IMMINENT EXTREME EARTH CHANGES WHEN HIS CALL WAS SUDDENDLY ENDED.
---------------
The Western Hemisphere’s deadliest volcano is showing signs of increased activity, prompting evacuations in Colombia:In 1985, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted, killing 23,000 people in Colombia and wiping out the town of Armero
https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/the-western-hemisphere-s-deadliest-volcano-is-showing-signs-of-increased-activity-prompting-evacuations-in-colombia/ar-AA19G2lS?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=d40ac1acc29749a6f4a99ba3e2e66d40&ei=7/
https://strangesounds.org/2023/04/airlines-warned-of-danger-from-erupting-bezymianny-volcano-in-russia-semeru-volcano-east-java-indonesia-actively-growing-lava-dome-generates-pyroclastic-flows.html/