MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SUDDENLY CUT OFF

MIKE WAS WARNING OF IMMINENT EXTREME EARTH CHANGES WHEN HIS CALL WAS SUDDENDLY ENDED.

---------------

The Western Hemisphere’s deadliest volcano is showing signs of increased activity, prompting evacuations in Colombia:In 1985, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted, killing 23,000 people in Colombia and wiping out the town of Armero

https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/the-western-hemisphere-s-deadliest-volcano-is-showing-signs-of-increased-activity-prompting-evacuations-in-colombia/ar-AA19G2lS?rc=1&ocid=winp1taskbar&cvid=d40ac1acc29749a6f4a99ba3e2e66d40&ei=7/







Volcanic update! Airlines warned of danger from erupting Bezymianny volcano in Russia – Semeru volcano (East Java, Indonesia): actively growing lava dome generates pyroclastic flows

https://strangesounds.org/2023/04/airlines-warned-of-danger-from-erupting-bezymianny-volcano-in-russia-semeru-volcano-east-java-indonesia-actively-growing-lava-dome-generates-pyroclastic-flows.html/









