Obama’s Movie, Trilateral Commission Declares 2023 Year One of the NWO w/ Alexandra Bruce

Investigative journalist, Alexandra Bruce, rejoins the program to discuss the strange frequencies infused into the latest Netflix movie produced by the Obamas. We also discuss the Trilateral Commission's declaration that the first year of the New World Order was 2023. What does that mean? Plus we discuss Bruce's top news items. You can follow Alexandra Bruce at https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/





