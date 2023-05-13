Place of the Russian SU-34 Aircraft Crash this Morning. May 13, 2023

Place of the Russian SU-34 Aircraft Crash

TASS:”Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the Bryansk region. This was reported to us by the emergency services.

"The Su-34 crashed near the Ukrainian border. The fate of those on board is being established," the source said.

According to him, the circumstances of the crash are being investigated.

Earlier, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Bryansk region. Two crew members were killed.”

An interception plan has been introduced by the authorities on the territory of the Klintsovsky district of the Bryansk region.

They are looking for DRG(diversion and recon groups)saboteurs who may be involved in the attack on the Mi-8 and Su-34.

The enemy ambushed and managed to shoot down an entire special air group in the Bryansk region

▪️The Mi-8MTPR-1 electronic warfare helicopters with the Rychag-AV devices - used to jam enemy air defense systems and aircraft guidance stations - were lost. Their task is to interfere with attacks of anti-aircraft and aircraft missiles at a distance of more than 150 km. But today EW helicopters were sent too close to the border.

▪️Apparently, the Mi-8MTPR-1 covered the attacks of the Su-34 bomber with "smart bombs" on enemy targets in the Chernigov region, and the Su-35 fighter provided air cover.



