TRACK ENGINEER 🛤 USES TRAIN RIDES AND PROVES 🗺 THAT THE EARTH IS FLAT [BIBLICAL EARTH]

FLAT EARTH LIBRARY - https://t.co/Jj8iKzIShp [remember to use the term BIBLICAL EARTH - (((flat earth))) has been co-opted by the CIA in order to associate the user with 'fringe conspiracy theories', as VfB will prove with this post from an idiot on GAB:





I didn't! 😂 [this is in response to his assertion that (((Maybe don't spend so much time on gab you average 115 comments a day, huh sad sack?))) - anyone is welcome to verify this, as my account is PUBLIC, NOT HIDDEN ✅ https://gab.com/CANST





You're so insane and delusional you think the maximum 5% of retards that believe the world is flat are the majority and our gab counts are REMOTELY comparable.





Who do you think you're kidding with this shit other than yourself? Go outside, get a grip, find a life, maybe even a woman you delusional incel weirdo. 😂





But who are we kidding? That's never going to happen.





😵🔫





https://gab.com/Flerf_Derp/posts/115002051565657762





Source: https://x.com/FELibrary_/status/1954504589434077354





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a2qtqu