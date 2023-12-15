WHY ALL POLICE DEPARTMENTS IN CANADA NEED TO BE DEFUNDED NOW

There was a day when I supported the blue and now I don't. Video upon video upon video of them abusing their power up here on the internet every minute of every day.

They no longer serve the public in any capacity which keeps the public safe and they just do what they're told by the powers that be and have allowed themselves to become Pawns in the political Arena. They are simply used to silence dissenters.

Every police force in North America needs to be defunded and we need to have the rights to defend ourselves with whatever weapons we can carry. I'd much rather just defend myself and leave the corpse where it is then waste my time calling some idiot in a black costume who's going to arrest me for defending myself. Policing is obsolete and no longer necessary.

